April 13 (Reuters) - TA Global Bhd:

* WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSING BUSINESS OPERATIONS OF SOME OF ITS HOTELS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* DURING TEMPORARY CLOSURE PERIOD, CO WILL PRUDENTLY IMPLEMENT COST CONTROL MEASURES

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE EXPECTED TO REDUCE NET CASH FLOW GENERATED BY HOTEL DIVISION IN 2020