Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ta Yang Group Holdings Ltd:

* GETS ORDER TO MAKE KN95 SILICONE MASKS FOR STATE-OWNED ASSETS SUPERVISION & ADMINISTRATION COMMISSION

* CURRENTLY ALSO SEEKING ORDERS FROM OTHER PROVINCES AND CITIES AFFECTED BY OUTBREAK TOGETHER WITH SHENZHEN LEZHENG

* FIRST BATCH OF ORDER FOR 5 MILLION UNITS