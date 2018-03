March 14 (Reuters) - Ta Yang Group Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTS ‍ A TURNAROUND IN ITS UNAUDITED NET PROFIT​ FOR HY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍ GAINS FROM DISPOSAL OF CERTAIN REAL ESTATE PROPERTIES OF GROUP​