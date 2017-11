Nov 30 (Reuters) - TAAGEER FINANCE CO:

* CALLS EGM ON DEC 18 TO DISCUSS ISSUE OF 5 MILLION RIALS UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED, NON-CONVERTIBLE BONDS‍​

* EGM TO DISCUSS ISSUE OF 5 MILLION RIALS BONDS WITH ADDITIONAL GREEN-SHOE OPTION OF 2.5 MILLION RIALS

* TENOR OF BONDS WILL BE 2 YEARS AND WILL BE LISTED IN MUSCAT SECURITIES MARKET‍​