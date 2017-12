Dec 19 (Reuters) - TAAGEER FINANCE CO:

* EGM APPROVES ISSUE OF 5 MILLION UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED, NON-CONVERTIBLE BONDS FOR 5 MILLION RIALS

* EGM APPROVES ISSUE OF 5 MILLION RIALS BONDS WITH ADDITIONAL GREEN-SHOE OPTION OF 2.5 MILLION RIALS Source: (bit.ly/2BJY8pY) Further company coverage: )