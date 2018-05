May 3 (Reuters) - TAALERI OYJ:

* TAALERI IS ACQUIRING EVERVEST OY, FINLAND’S FIRST ROBO-ADVISOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT COMPANY

* ACQUISITION IS ESTIMATED TO BE REALISED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018.

ACQUISITION PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH AND PARTIALLY STRUCTURED ON BASIS OF AN EARNOUT MODEL.