March 20 (Reuters) - TAALERI OYJ:

* TAALERI ENERGIA SIGNS AN EXTENSIVE WIND POWER AGREEMENT WITH FORTUM

* ‍FORTUM WILL PURCHASE ENTIRE ANNUAL WIND POWER PRODUCTION FROM TAALERI’S PORTFOLIO IN FINLAND​

* ‍CONCLUDED AGREEMENT WITH FORTUM FOR PURCHASE AND SALE OF WIND POWER IN NORDIC ELECTRICITY MARKET​

‍FORTUM WILL COMMIT TO BUYING WIND POWER PRODUCED BY TAALERI'S PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 13 WIND FARMS​