BRIEF-Tabcorp Holdings Announces Pricing Of A New $1.4 Bln Issue Of Long-Term Notes

March 23 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd:

* IT HAS PRICED A NEW US$1.4 BILLION ISSUE OF LONG- TERM NOTES TO INVESTORS IN US PRIVATE PLACEMENT MARKET

* NOTES ARE SCHEDULED TO BE ISSUED IN JUNE 2018, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS OF US PRIVATE PLACEMENT MARKET.

* ‍PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE OF NOTES WILL BE USED BY TABCORP TO FULLY REPAY A$1.8 BILLION BRIDGE FINANCING FACILITY​

* NOTES TO COMPRISE OF 4 US DOLLAR DENOMINATED TRANCHES, OF US$1,250 MILLION & 2 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR DENOMINATED TRANCHES, OF A$195 MILLION​