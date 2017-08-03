BRIEF-Tabcorp Holdings posts FY net loss attributable of $20.8​ mln

1 Min Read
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd-
* Final dividend 12.5 cents per share
* Fy revenue $2.23 billion, up 2 percent
* Fy net loss attributable $20.8 million versus profit of $169.7 million
* Fy npat before significant items $178.9m, down 3.8%
* Overall wagering & media performance impacted by underperformance in Luxbet and Trackside
* Strategic review of Luxbet is underway, while review of Trackside's product and marketing activity has been completed, with new initiatives planned for fy18
* Sun Bets recorded an FY17 ebitda loss of $46.2m
* Sun Bets leadership and operations have been reset to improve positioning of business for fy18
* Tabcorp and Tatts remain committed to combination and are continuing to progress transaction
* Expect to complete merger with tatts in last quarter of 2017
* "Our plan for fy18 centres on completing combination with Tatts"
* Significant items after tax in fy17 totalled $199.7m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: