BRIEF-Tabcorp Holdings posts FY net loss attributable of $20.8​ mln
August 3, 2017 / 11:11 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Tabcorp Holdings posts FY net loss attributable of $20.8​ mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd-

* Final dividend 12.5 cents per share

* Fy revenue $2.23 billion, up 2 percent

* Fy net loss attributable $20.8​ million versus profit of $169.7 million

* Fy npat before significant items ‍$178.9m, down 3.8%​

* ‍Overall wagering & media performance impacted by underperformance in Luxbet and Trackside​

* Strategic review of Luxbet is underway, while review of Trackside’s product and marketing activity has been completed, with new initiatives planned for fy18​

* ‍Sun Bets recorded an FY17 ebitda loss of $46.2m​

* ‍Sun Bets leadership and operations have been reset to improve positioning of business for fy18​

* Tabcorp and Tatts remain committed to combination and are continuing to progress transaction

* Expect to complete merger with tatts in last quarter of 2017

* ‍“Our plan for fy18 centres on completing combination with Tatts”​

* Significant items after tax in fy17 totalled $199.7m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

