BRIEF-Tabcorp Holdings Says Implemented Temporary Stand Down Of Over 700 Tabcorp Employees

April 7 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd:

* IMPLEMENTED TEMPORARY STAND DOWN OF OVER 700 TABCORP EMPLOYEES TO 30 JUNE IN BUSINESSES OF NO WORK DUE TO COVID-19 SHUTDOWNS

* FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES WILL TAKE AT LEAST ONE DAY OF LEAVE PER WEEK, EFFECTIVE 6 APRIL 2020 UNTIL 30 JUNE

* IMPLEMENTED AN INITIAL REDUCTION OF ABOUT 40% IN NUMBER OF TECHNOLOGY CONTRACTORS

* MD & CEO, DAVID ATTENBOROUGH, TAKEN A 20% REDUCTION IN FIXED REMUNERATION UNTIL 30 JUNE

* BOARD CHAIRMAN AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FEES HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 10% UNTIL 30 JUNE

* BUSINESS AS USUAL CAPEX IN 2H20 NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $120 MILLION, PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED AT ABOUT $160 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: