BRIEF-Tabcorp Holdings Says It Has Unwound Cash-Settled Equity Swap Referencing of about 117 Mln Tabcorp Shares

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd:

* ANNOUNCED IT HAS UNWOUND CASH-SETTLED EQUITY SWAP REFERENCING C.117 MILLION TABCORP SHARES

* EQUITY SWAP WAS UNWOUND AT A REFERENCE PRICE OF $4.72 PER TABCORP SHARE

* ‍TABCORP RECEIVED CASH PAYMENT OF ABOUT $62 MILLION & 2 EQUITY SWAP COMMENCED REFERENCING C.117 MILLION TABCORP SHARES​

* WILL RECEIVE FURTHER $554 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS FROM UNWINDING EQUITY SWAP WHICH WILL BE APPLIED AGAINST ITS BORROWINGS​