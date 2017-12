Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd:

* SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REGARDING COMBINATION OF TABCORP AND TATTS GROUP HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED TODAY​

* EXPECTED THAT TATTS SHARES WILL BE DELISTED FROM ASX FROM CLOSE OF TRADE ON 27 DEC

* ‍TATTS BONDS WILL CONTINUE TO REMAIN QUOTED ON ASX, WITH ASX HAVING APPROVED CHANGE IN TATTS' ADMISSION CATEGORY TO ASX DEBT LISTING​