Dec 1 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd:

* TABCORP AND TATTS HAVE WAIVED COMPETITION CONDITION PRECEDENT IN MERGER IMPLEMENTATION DEED

* IMPLEMENTATION OF DEAL EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON DEC. 22, 2017

* ‍CO NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT FROM AUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION (ACCC)​