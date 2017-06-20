FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tabcorp says total group revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 1.4 pct to 2.3 pct for FY17
June 20, 2017 / 3:30 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tabcorp says total group revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 1.4 pct to 2.3 pct for FY17

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd

* Tabcorp/Tatts transaction and trading performance

* Australian Competition Tribunal authorises proposed combination of Tabcorp and Tatts

* Tribunal expects to publish reasons for its determination on thursday 22 June 2017.

* Tabcorp holdings ltd continues to expect transaction to deliver at least $130m p.a. Of ebitda from synergies and business improvements​

* it is expected that a meeting for Tatts shareholders to consider scheme will be held in august 2017.

* Tabcorp holdings says ‍earnings are expected to be realised in first full year following completion of integration of businesses​

* sees fy17 revenue in range of approximately $2,220m to $2,240m

* ‍sees fy17 ebitda before significant items in range of approximately $500m to $510m​

* ‍ sees fy17 npat before significant items in range of approximately $173m to $180m​

* gaming services is forecast to record strong growth in fy17, enhanced by tabcorp's acquisition of intecq

* uk start-up business sun bets is forecast to report a 2h17 ebitda loss of $24m

* Tabcorp holdings says operating expenses for fy17 have increased, and are forecast to remain at approximately 23% of revenue​

* board expects to declare a fully franked final dividend of 12.5 cents per share, taking full year fy17 dividend to 25 cents per share.

* ‍fy17 full year result is expected to be impacted by a number of significant items​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

