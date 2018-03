March 13 (Reuters) - NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING:

* TABREED ACQUIRES 50 PERCENT OF S&T COOL DISTRICT COOLING COMPAN (REEM ISLAND DISTRICT COOLING PLANT) FROM ALDAR

* TABREED WILL OWN 100 PERCENT OF COMPANY FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION‍​

* TRANSACTION VALUES S&T AT AED 348 MILLION

* ACQUISITION IS CONSISTENT WITH TABREED'S STRATEGY OF ACQUIRING ADDITIONAL DISTRICT COOLING ASSETS Source:(bit.ly/2FJAT1r)