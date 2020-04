April 6 (Reuters) - NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING CO:

* ACQUIRES 80% STAKE IN EMAAR PROPERTIES’ DOWNTOWN DUBAI DISTRICT COOLING BUSINESS

* ACQUISITION AT A COST OF AED 2.48 BILLION

* HAS ENTERED INTO NEW BANK FACILITIES WHICH WILL BE USED TO FINANCE THE TRANSACTION

* NEW FACILITY PRINCIPAL AMOUNT $692 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY UNDER A COMMON TERMS AGREEMENT AND CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: