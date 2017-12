BRIEF-Tabula Rasa Healthcare Announces Proposed Offering Of Common Stock

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc:

* TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE INC - PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK, WHICH INCLUDES 1.35 MILLION SHARES OFFERED BY TRHC

* TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE - PUBLIC OFFERING ALSO INCLUDES 1.65 MILLION SHARES OFFERED BY CERTAIN STOCKHOLDERS OF TRHC NAMED IN PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

* TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE INC - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY ABOUT $35.0 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITY