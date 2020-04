April 16 (Reuters) - Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc:

* TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE® AND CQUENTIA® EXPAND PARTNERSHIP WITH COVID-19 TEST KIT DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

* TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE INC - AGREEMENT PROVIDES TRHC WITH ACCESS TO COVID-19 (SARS-COV-2 RNA) TESTING KITS