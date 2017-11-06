FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tabula rasa posts Q3 EPS of $0.41
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 9:24 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Tabula rasa posts Q3 EPS of $0.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc

* Tabula rasa healthcare announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 revenue $33.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $31.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $128 million to $130 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍revenue for trhc’s q4 2017 is expected to be in range of $37.5 million to $39.5 million​

* Says q4 ‍net income is expected to be in range of $1.9 million to $2.9 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
