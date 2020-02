Feb 26 (Reuters) - Tactile Systems Technology Inc:

* TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS; UPDATES FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q4 REVENUE $57.1 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $55.5 MILLION

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $227.5 MILLION TO $230.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.25 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $224.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA