May 21 (Reuters) - Tactile Systems Technology Inc:

* TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL L. REUVERS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC - DANIEL REUVERS TO SUCCEED CEO GERALD MATTYS

* TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC - REUVERS WILL ALSO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE JUNE 8

* TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC - MATTYS WILL SERVE AS A CONSULTANT TO CO UNTIL JUNE 2021