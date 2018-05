May 7 (Reuters) - Tactile Systems Technology Inc:

* FOR 2018, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS REVENUES IN RANGE OF $132 MILLION TO $134 MILLION

* TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.00

* REVENUES FOR Q1 2018 INCREASED $7.0 MILLION, OR 35%, TO $26.8 MILLION, COMPARED TO $19.9 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $23.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S