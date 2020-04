April 6 (Reuters) - Tactile Systems Technology Inc:

* TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC. REPORTS PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2020 REVENUE RESULTS, WITHDRAWS FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AND PROVIDES COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 TO 17 PERCENT

* EXPECT COVID-19 WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT NEAR-TERM FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $43.9 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: