June 2 (Reuters) - TAE Life Sciences:

* TAE LIFE SCIENCES SECURES $30M IN INITIAL B ROUND PHASE TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF UNIQUE BORON DELIVERY DRUGS FOR NOVEL CANCER TREATMENT

* TAE LIFE SCIENCES - INITIAL PHASE OF B-ROUND FUNDS COMES FROM A CONSORTIUM OF INVESTORS INCLUDING ARTIS VENTURES Source text for Eikon: