April 26 (Reuters) - TAG Immobilien AG:

* FFO INCREASES TO EUR 35.1 MILLION (EUR 0.24 PER SHARE) IN Q1 2018

* VACANCIES IN RESIDENTIAL UNITS OF PORTFOLIO AT 5.6% IN MARCH 2018

* TOTAL LIKE-FOR-LIKE RENTAL GROWTH OF 2.6% P.A. AS OF MARCH 31

* DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF EUR 0.65 PER SHARE PLANNED FOR MAY 2018

* DIVIDEND FOR 2018 TO INCREASE TO EUR 0.70 PER SHARE