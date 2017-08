BRIEF-Tag Oil reports Q1 2018 results

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tag Oil Ltd

* Tag Oil reports Q1 2018 results

* Tag Oil Ltd - average net daily production decreased by 4% for quarter ended June 30, 2017 to 1,169 BOE/D (77% oil) from 1,218 BOE/D (79% oil) for Q1 2017

* Tag Oil Ltd - revenues generated from oil and gas sales decreased by 14% for quarter ended June 30, 2017 to $5.4 million from $6.3 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Tag Oil Ltd - ‍qtrly operating netbacks decreased by 16% to $23.09 per BOE compared with $27.46 per BOE for quarter ended March 31​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: