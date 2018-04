April 19 (Reuters) - TAG Oil Ltd:

* TAG OIL SECURES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO PURSUE LOW-RISK, HIGH NETBACK PRODUCTION OPPORTUNITIES

* TAG OIL LTD - SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO US$10 MILLION

* TAG OIL LTD - REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN PUT INTO PLACE FOR AN INITIAL PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS

* TAG OIL LTD - FACILITY CAN BE DRAWN BY TAG OIL UPON REQUEST, WITH BALANCES CHARGED AT AN INTEREST RATE OF LIBOR + 3.0% PER ANNUM