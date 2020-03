BRIEF-Tagmaster Launches A Cost Savings Program

March 24 (Reuters) - TagMaster AB:

* LAUNCHES A COST SAVINGS PROGRAM AT ITS OPERATIONS IN SWEDEN, UNITED KINGDOM, FRANCE AND UNITED STATES

* COST SAVINGS PROGRAM ARE TO COUNTER SUPPLY AND DEMAND CHANGES CAUSED BY GLOBAL CORONA PANDEMIC

* PROGRAM INCLUDES SHORT-TERM PERMITS, SHORT-TERM WEEKS, CHANGED PURCHASING ROUTINES AND GENERAL COST SAVINGS

* HAD PROBLEMS KEEPING PRODUCTION OF SENSORS AT FULL SPEED DUE TO LACK OF INPUT GOODS FROM CHINA

* IN PAST TWO WEEKS, WE HAVE ALSO BEGUN TO FACE A REDUCED DEMAND AS OUR MARKETS CLOSE DOWN