May 3 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc:

* TAHOE RESOURCES INC - ANNOUNCES A RESOLUTION TO LABOR STRIKE AT ITS LA ARENA MINE IN PERU

* TAHOE RESOURCES INC - EXPECTED THAT LA ARENA MINE OPERATIONS WILL REACH NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS