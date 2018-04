BRIEF-Tahoe Reports Fuel Spill At La Arena Mine Spill Fully Contained

April 9 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc:

* TAHOE REPORTS FUEL SPILL AT LA ARENA MINE; SPILL FULLY CONTAINED

* IS ESTIMATED THAT APPROXIMATELY 300 TO 500 GALLONS OF DIESEL FUEL LEFT LA ARENA’S CONTAINMENT FACILITIES

* PRODUCTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE IMPACTED BY THIS EVENT

* FUELED ONE OF DIESEL STORAGE TANKS, SPILLING INTO CONTAINMENT FACILITIES

* CONTAINMENT DRAIN VALVE HAD BEEN LEFT OPEN AT LA ARENA MINE BY FUEL VENDOR DUE TO CONTINUING RAINS

* REPORTS A FUEL SPILL AT LA ARENA MINE IN PERU LATE APRIL 6TH

* UP PROTOCOLS

* INITIAL INSPECTIONS CONFIRM FUEL SPILL AT LA ARENA MINE WAS CONTAINED WITHIN CO’S PROPERTY AND DID NOT REVEAL ANY REPORTED IMPACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)