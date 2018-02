BRIEF-Tahoe Reports Incident During Commissioning At Shahuindo Mine

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc:

* TAHOE REPORTS INCIDENT DURING COMMISSIONING AT SHAHUINDO MINE

* TAHOE RESOURCES -LEAK WAS IDENTIFIED IN BARREN SOLUTION PIPELINE IN OVERLAND CONVEYER CONTAINMENT CHANNEL THAT CONNECTS TO AGGLOMERATION AREAS STORAGE TANK

* ‍UPON IDENTIFICATION OF LEAK, COMPANY IMMEDIATELY SHUT DOWN ALL COMMISSIONING OF CRUSHING AND AGGLOMERATION CIRCUIT​

* THE PIPELINE HAD BEEN COMMISSIONED AND PRESSURE TESTED, BUT WAS NOT YET IN OPERATION

* <TAHO.N -AT THIS TIME, THE COMPANY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT TO PRODUCTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)