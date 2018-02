Feb 22 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc:

* TAHOE REPORTS STRONG 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UPDATES 2018 AND MULTI-YEAR GOLD GUIDANCE

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q4 ‍REVENUE $117.7 MILLION VERSUS $189.4​ MILLION

* ‍Q4 2017 EARNINGS WERE IMPACTED BY ESCOBAL AND A ONE-TIME NON-CASH DEPRECIATION CHARGE​

* QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION 105.8 KOZ VERSUS 119.9 KOZ

* SEES 2018 TOTAL GOLD PRODUCTION OF 400 KOZ TO 475 KOZ

* SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE TARGETED AT $90 TO $115 MILLION FOR GOLD OPERATIONS

* COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION OF OVER A HALF MILLION OUNCES IN 2019