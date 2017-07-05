BRIEF-Tahoe Resources says Guatemalan lower court issues ruling on Co's mining license​

July 5 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc:

* Tahoe Resources Inc - ‍Guatemalan lower court issues ruling on Tahoe's Mining License​

* Tahoe Resources- Guatemala supreme court issued provisional decision on action by anti-mining organization calas against Guatemala's ministry of energy & mines

* Tahoe resources-action alleges MEM violated Xinca indigenous people's right of consultation in advance of granting Escobal mining license to co's unit

* Tahoe resources inc - ‍intends to both appeal decision to constitutional court and ask for supreme court to reconsider its provisional ruling​

* Tahoe resources - court's provisional decision suspends Escobal mining license of Minera San Rafael while action is being reviewed by court

* Tahoe resources - based on a prior ruling, co believes its operating license should remain in effect while any additional consultation is completed

* Company "believes that all consultation obligations relating to permitting of Escobal license were met"

* Tahoe resources inc - ‍upon formal receipt of order temporarily suspending license for Escobal, mine will be placed on stand-by​

* Tahoe resources inc - ‍given possible material impact of suspending operations at escobal mine, company will be reevaluating previous multi-year guidance​

* Tahoe Resources - ‍ given possible material impact of suspending operations at escobal mine, can also no longer confirm previous 2017 guidance at this time​

* Company will also be requesting supreme court to resolve calas's definitive constitutional claim

* Tahoe Resources Inc - following impacts could be expected; sustaining capital expenditures of $12 million would be deferred

* Tahoe Resources Inc - following impacts could be expected; 2017 silver production would be deferred to future periods by 5.1 million ounces

* Tahoe resources inc - following impacts could be expected; fixed costs of approximately $10 million would be incurred

* Tahoe resources inc - following impacts could be expected; exploration efforts in guatemala of $0.5 million would not be incurred