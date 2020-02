BRIEF-Tai Hing Group Holdings Sees About 70% To 80% Drop In Profit Attributable For Year

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tai Hing Group Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECT SIGNIFICANT DECREASE BY ABOUT 70% TO 80% IN PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR

* IMPLEMENTED A 20% REDUCTION IN SALARY OF ALL EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT FOR 3 MONTHS

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ONE-OFF LISTING EXPENSES RECOGNIZED FOR YEAR

* MANAGEMENT SALARY REDUCTION IN VIEW OF OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS