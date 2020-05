May 8 (Reuters) - Tai Hing Group Holdings Ltd:

* TAI HING GROUP-GROUP’S REVENUE FOR 1Q2020 IN ALL KEY GEOGRAPHICAL AREAS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS AMONG OTHERS

* TAI HING GROUP- IN MAINLAND CHINA, MANY OF GROUP’S RESTAURANTS SUSPENDED OPERATIONS TEMPORARILY DUE TO MEASURES BY LOCAL GOVTS TO CURB COVID-19

* TAI HING GROUP HOLDINGS - GROUP'S REVENUE FOR 1Q2020 ABOUT HK$640 MILLION, DOWN ABOUT 20% TO 25%