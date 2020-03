March 13 (Reuters) - Tai Kam Holdings Ltd:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE HK$158.9 MILLION, UP 22.8%

* 9-MONTH LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$2.9 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT HK$2.6 MILLION

* OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS MAY AFFECT PROGRESS OF ON-GOING CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS AND WILL LIKELY AFFECT GROUP’S PROFIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: