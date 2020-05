May 25 (Reuters) - Tai Sang Land Development Ltd:

* MAY REPORT A LOSS FOR SIX MONTHS

* TAI SANG LAND DEVELOPMENT SEES LOSS FOR HY VERSUS PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE OF HK$188.1 MILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DISRUPTION CAUSED BY COVID-19 TO GROUP'S INVESTMENT PROPERTIES REVALUATION DURING PERIOD