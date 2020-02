Feb 12 (Reuters) - Tai Sin Electric Ltd:

* HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$8.1 MILLION VERSUS S$4.6 MILLION

* HY REVENUE S$165.1 MILLION VERSUS S$171.5 MILLION

* DECLARED INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND OF 0.75 CENT PER ORDINARY SHARE

* EXPECTS OPERATING LANDSCAPE TO REMAIN CHALLENGING DUE TO OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS & CONTINUING TRADE TENSIONS BETWEEN US & CHINA