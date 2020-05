BRIEF-Tai Sin Electric Says Test & Inspection Segment In Singapore Got Nod To Operate Under Essential Services

May 5 (Reuters) - Tai Sin Electric Ltd:

* TEST & INSPECTION SEGMENT GOT APPROVAL TO OPERATE UNDER ESSENTIAL SERVICES DURING CIRCUIT BREAKER PERIOD

* CABLE & WIRE SEGMENT’S BUSINESS IN SINGAPORE OPERATIONS CURRENTLY PERMITTED DURING CIRCUIT BREAKER PERIOD, WITH REDUCTION IN WORKFORCE

* ELECTRICAL MATERIAL DISTRIBUTION LEAST AFFECTED BY RESTRICTIONS SO FAR AS IT WAS ALLOWED TO CONTINUE OPERATIONS DURING CIRCUIT BREAKER

* SEES REVENUE, FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE ADVERSELY IMPACTED TO EXTENT RELEVANT OPERATIONS CEASED OR DIMINISHED DUE TO CIRCUIT BREAKER PERIOD

* C&W OPERATIONS IN MALAYSIA COMMENCED ON 27 APRIL WITH A REDUCED HEADCOUNT

* UNANTICIPATED DECLINE IN COPPER PRICE WOULD GIVE RISE TO LOSSES ON FAIR VALUE DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS FOR FY

* TEST & INSPECTION SEGMENT SEVERELY AFFECTED BY MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER IN MALAYSIA, SINCE 18 MARCH