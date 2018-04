April 10 (Reuters) - Tai Twun Enterprise Co Ltd

* Says its unit TAI TWUN GROUP LIMITED,BVI, sells 100 percent stake in QIAN TWUN ENTERPRISE LTD., to indirectly sell entire stake in Kunshan-based electronic unit

* Expected price of 1,182.61 yuan per share, or 136 million yuan in total

