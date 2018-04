April 26 (Reuters) - Taiho Kogyo Co Ltd

* Says it plans to merge with its Gifu-based wholly owned unit in April 2019

* Says the Gifu-based unit is mainly engaged in bearings, aluminum die-cast products related business

* Says the Gifu-based unit will be dissolved after merger

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GB87FG

