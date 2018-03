BRIEF-Tailored Brands, Inc. Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.00

March 14 (Reuters) - Tailored Brands Inc:

* TAILORED BRANDS, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

* Q4 RETAIL SEGMENT COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 2.5%

* TAILORED BRANDS - ANNOUNCED SALE OF MW CLEANERS BUSINESS FOR ABOUT $18 MILLION

* QTRLY MEN’S WEARHOUSE COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 2.3%

* SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES FOR MEN’S WEARHOUSE AND JOS. A. BANK TO BE POSITIVE LOW-SINGLE-DIGITS

* SEES 2018 MOORES COMPARABLE SALES TO BE FLAT-TO-UP SLIGHTLY

* SEES 2018 K&G COMPARABLE SALES TO BE FLAT-TO-DOWN SLIGHTLY

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION