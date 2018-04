April 9 (Reuters) - Tailored Brands Inc:

* TAILORED BRANDS REFINANCES $900 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN

* REFINANCED ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN DUE JUNE 2021, EXTENDING ITS MATURITY TO APRIL 2025

* NEW TERM LOAN WAS ISSUED AT A PRICE EQUAL TO 99.5% OF ITS FACE VALUE, WITH AN INTEREST RATE OF LIBOR PLUS 3.50%

* UPON ENTERING INTO REFINANCING, COMPANY MADE A PREPAYMENT OF $93.4 MILLION ON ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN USING CASH ON HAND