BRIEF-Tailored Brands - To Temporarily Close Retail Locations In U.S., Canada From March 17-28

March 17 (Reuters) - Tailored Brands Inc:

* TAILORED BRANDS PROVIDES COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE

* TAILORED BRANDS INC - TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE RETAIL LOCATIONS IN U.S. AND CANADA STARTING TUESDAY, MARCH 17 THROUGH SATURDAY, MARCH 28, 2020

* TAILORED BRANDS INC - STORE EMPLOYEES WILL BE PAID FOR SCHEDULED HOURS DURING THIS TIME PERIOD.

* TAILORED BRANDS INC - E-COMMERCE BUSINESSES AT MENSWEARHOUSE.COM AND JOSBANK.COM ARE NOT AFFECTED BY STORE CLOSURES.

* TAILORED BRANDS INC - RENTAL AND SHIP-TO-STORE ORDERS WILL BE ACCOMMODATED TO EXTENT POSSIBLE