BRIEF-Tailorx Results Aid In Assessing The Effect Of Chemotherapy In Women With Early-Stage Breast Cancer And Oncotype Dx Breast Recurrence Score Results Of 11 To 25

March 15 (Reuters) - Genomic Health Inc:

* LANDMARK TAILORX RESULTS AID IN ASSESSING THE EFFECT OF CHEMOTHERAPY IN WOMEN WITH EARLY-STAGE BREAST CANCER AND ONCOTYPE DX BREAST RECURRENCE SCORE® RESULTS OF 11 TO 25

* GENOMIC HEALTH - ‍TAILORX ACHIEVED SUFFICIENT INFORMATION TO RENDER CONCLUSION REGARDING EFFECT OF CHEMOTHERAPY IN EARLY-STAGE BREAST CANCER PATIENTS​

* GENOMIC HEALTH INC - ‍ECOG-ACRIN WILL BE SUBMITTING RESULTS AS A LATE-BREAKING ABSTRACT FOR PRESENTATION AT AN UPCOMING MAJOR MEDICAL MEETING​