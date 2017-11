Nov 10 (Reuters) - TAINAN ENTERPRISES Co Ltd :

* Says its fashion unit plans to merge with an international firm, with record date on Dec. 31, and both of them are co’s 70 percent owned units

* One share of unit’s stock will be exchanged with 0.673 share of the international firm’s stock

* Says the international firm will be dissolved after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oZXeGr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)