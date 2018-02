Feb 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan Advance Bio-Pharmaceutical Inc :

* Says it received China patent for method of producing recombinant TAT-HOXB4H protein for use as a stimulant of hematopoiesis in vivo

* Patent number is ZL 2014 1 0854099.1

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DsGonZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)