BRIEF-Taiwan Central Bank Says Sees 2020 GDP Growth At 1.52%

June 18 (Reuters) -

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SAYS IT SEE 2020 CPI AT +0.01% (PREVIOUS FORECAST AT +0.59%)

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SAYS IT SEES 2020 CORE CPI AT +0.36% (PREVIOUS FORECAST AT +0.55%)

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SAYS IT SEES 2020 GDP GROWTH AT 1.52% (PREVIOUS FORECAST AT 1.92%)

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SAYS RATE DECISION WAS UNANIMOUS

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SAYS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSIONARY FISCAL POLICY

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO DEVELOPMENTS OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SAYS WILL HOLD EXTRA MEETINGS IF NECESSARY

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SAYS DOMESTIC ECONOMY COULD RECOVER MILDLY

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SAYS EXPECTS CPI TO STABILISE IN H2

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SAYS LOW INFLATION SHOULD BE TEMPORARY

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SAYS IN H2 DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION COULD STABILISE

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SAYS IN H2 CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL IMPACT GLOBAL TRADE AND CURB TAIWAN’S EXPORTS (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard)