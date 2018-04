April 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan Liposome Co Ltd:

* TAIWAN LIPOSOME CO LTD SEES U.S. IPO OF UP TO $35 MILLION – SEC FILING

* TAIWAN LIPOSOME CO LTD SAYS ASSUMING IPO PRICE OF $7.46 PER ADS, INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING WOULD RESULT IN OFFERING OF 4.7 MILLION ADSS Source text: (bit.ly/2qzSIqH) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)